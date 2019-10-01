Sean Duffy say baby No. 9 coming early

Former Congressman Sean Duffy says his ninth child, a daughter, will likely be born Wednesday-- a month early.

Duffy resigned Sept. 23 citing the baby's health complications. Last month, he told NewsChannel 7 the baby will most likely require open heart surgery upon delivery.

Tuesday night he posted a video on Twitter saying he was on the way to the hospital as his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy was admitted early.

The baby will join siblings: Evita, Jack, Lucia-Belen, John-Paul, Paloma, MariaVictoria, Margarita, and Patrick.