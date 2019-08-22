Scientists discover rare bee in Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

Scientists are buzzing over the discovery of a rare bee in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

The United States Department of Agriculture's Forest Service scientists found the Epeoloides pilosulus while conducting a bee inventory in Lakewood.

Two male Epeoloides pilosulus were captured at Chickadee Barrens in mid-July, according to the USDA.

Epeoloides pilosulus is also known as the Cuckoo Bee.

"Epeoloides pilosulus has garnered a large amount of interest because it is considered one of the rarest bees in North America. Though long suspected to be in the Lakewood area, these are the first confirmed records of the species in Wisconsin since 1910 when it was caught in Dane county," reads a statement from the USDA.

The rare bees collect floral oils and pollens from the yellow loosestrife family.

Scientists were surveying bees as part of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

