Scientist warns of spike in tick bites after July storms

Following the severe storms in July, thousands of people have been outside cleaning up the damage. And as more people are outside working in the brush, it's important to keep an eye out for ticks.

Research Scientist Jennifer Meece, Ph.D., of Marshfield Clinic, said the number of ticks doesn't change following severe storms-- but the number of Lyme Disease cases may spike. That's because a lot of people are out clearing brush.

The ticks can be tiny and hard to spot. Meece said there are about 300,000 cases of Lyme Disease every year in America, and each case is different.

"There's the characteristic bullseye rash people see, and if you see that, you know you have Lyme disease. But only about 60 percent of people get that," Meece said.

Checking frequently is key to nipping the disease in the bud.

"If you are out mowing your lawn and clearing brush, and you come back, and you see a tick crawling on you, probably not going to have transmitted Lyme Disease in that short amount of time, which is why tick check is very important," she said.

If you are outdoors, wearing bug repellent and lightweight long sleeves and pants can keep the bugs off of you. It's important to check areas like your hairline as soon as you come inside. If you see a tick, remove it with tweezers, and make sure to pull the whole thing out.

If you catch the tick within a day or two, it probably has not had time to get under your skin.