Wisconsin schools prepare to remain closed for academic year

On Tuesday, State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor told districts to prepare for school to be closed for the rest of the year.

"I wish I could assure you of a certain date schools will reopen, but the situation continues to evolve. In the absence of certainty around school reopening, I encourage you to do long-range planning as if students will not be back in school for the rest of this school year," she wrote.

The Department of Public Instruction told Newschannel 7 they offered this guidance to keep school districts prepared, but the Department of Health Services has the ultimate authority to decide whether schools stay closed.

While individual districts made the decision to close, DHS’ and Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order is what shuttered all schools.

Merrill Superintendent Dr. John Sample said he’s doing his best to stay ahead of the evolving situation.

“Virtual meetings, there’s been a lot of them, we’re trying to stay proactive in a reactive situation,” said Sample.

He’s impressed with the way teachers, students and parents have adapted.

With challenges like these, it’s amazing the number of people who are able to go above and beyond to make this situation better,” he said.

Abbotsford Superintendent Cheryl Baker does not want to speak for anyone but her district, each one is handling this differently.

“If you’re watching the COVID-19 climb that’s going on in Wisconsin right now, what that basically indicates is we have a ways to go. So the confidence is low that we will be returning to school,” Baker said.

It’s a district where over one third of kids are learning English.

“One of the commitments the board made right out of the gate was to make sure we retained all of our support staff. Bilingual aides are working in the background to help our staff that are preparing virtual lessons,” said Baker.

They’ve had to adjust to challenges with e-learning, and are planning to roll out more Chromebooks for kids with limited web access using unspent funds from this year.

“It quickly became clear that in our area, broadband access to the internet just does not exist so we had a lot of kids trying to do their homework through their parents’ cellphones,” she said.

With no end to virtual learning in sight, key milestones are in jeopardy.

“It’s really tough on parents to not be able to think about some of those milestones and to do it in a way that is really celebratory. Graduating from high school is one of those big ones. We have to rethink it, we have to re-tool it,” she said.

That’s why Merrill has taken steps to reserve an alternate graduation.

“We did schedule a date for graduation, should it be needed, for mid to late July,” said Sample.

Right now, schools are closed indefinitely, and if the state does close schools for the rest of the year after the order expires on April 24th, that direction will come from DHS.