Schools switch from attendance to engagement

Depending on the district, schools are going on their fifth or sixth week of teaching students remotely. With at-home learning continuing through the end of the school year, districts have had to switch their first priority from student learning to student engagement and well-being. That is what the Department of Public Instruction has advised schools.

"What our priority really is, is connecting with every single child," Dr. Jeff Lindell, D.C. Everest Area School District director of student services said. "I think our biggest challenge is we don't know what's going on on the other side of this learning process."

"The main goal right now is making sure our kids are safe, that they have the supports they need during this difficult time, the families have the supports they need, the teachers have the supports they need. This is really tough on everybody," Angie Lloyd, pupil services director for Wausau School District added.

They both said everyone's home-lives, situations, and resources are a little different, and some students have more expectations from their family right now that impacts their ability to continue their education in the same way before the pandemic.

"We've maybe got kids that are working on behalf of their family because they could still find employment and maybe their parents can't," he said. "We've got kids that are probably looking after younger siblings during the day. And so what we normally think about in terms of attendance has really changed."

Some students have unhealthy and unsafe living situations, others do not have good access to broadband, and many others just do not learn well virtually. All of these situations among others can make it difficult for students to be reached, which is why both Lloyd and Lindell said getting connected with students and keeping up those relationships is key.

"We want teachers checking in with kids every single day to make sure that the kids are okay," she said. "If the kids are able to do some of that work and keep up, that's a bonus at this point."

Lloyd said students will move on to the next grade level and they can be assessed once school resumes in a more normal fashion. Lindell assured many seniors were already eligible to graduate prior to school buildings being closed.

Department of Public Instruction Social Work Consultant Julie Incitti urged parents to just do their best when it comes to continuing their student's learning.

"No one is expecting them to be able to do their job or take care of all of their life-responsibilities, as well as all of a sudden be a professional teacher," she said. "But the main thing is to love their kids and to be there for their kids and anything that builds relationship with their kids right now, that's really important."