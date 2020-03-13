Schools share coronavirus pandemic plans

Friday, Governor Tony Evers ordered schools to close March 18 - April 6 due to coronavirus, though schools could close earlier. School districts have been in the process of pandemic planning to prepare for that possibility.

Districts, like Stevens Point that have spring break scheduled for next week, will have to plan for two full extra weeks of schools being closed. As of Friday afternoon, the district already planned to have students continue classwork remotely the week following spring break.

Districts like many in Marathon County that have spring break starting March 23 will have two days ahead of the break and a full week after to contend with closures.

D.C. EVEREST SCHOOL DISTRICT

"I think a moment like this sort of highlights the reality that schools are responsible for lots and lots of different things," Assistant Superintendent of D.C. Everest School District, Casey Nye said.

Their district already provides tablets for all of their students, so he says they are capable of providing learning remotely.

"Right now, a lot of the discussion is around what does a learning community look like in a virtual or remote situation," he said.

Broadband access, however, is a challenge for some of his students, so they are getting creative with ensuring connectivity.

"That could be beefing up access points on the outside of schools, should we need to close, so that families can drive up and access wifi and download," Nye said. "We also have made purchases of more remote access point capabilities so we could potentially go into locations and drive a van or a bus that would provide significant bandwidth for that area."

He said they also understand that while staff and most students know how to use the technology they are working with, but not all parents will know what to do. He said they will work with families to ensure learning can continue and explanations of the work are passed along to families.

A challenge that all districts are facing is ensuring students are taking the time to do the assigned work. While high school and middle school students generally have more discipline to be able to continue the classwork, special needs students and elementary school and younger students who may need more adult supervision and guidance are more difficult to ensure that is getting done, especially if parents have to continue to work.

"It's unprecedented times and we know that and we have high confidence in our staff that they know the kinds of needs that developmentally our kids have," Nye explained. "So, our conversation is really around how to identify what is the highest priority and then have conversations now that help kids understand what's going on and understand how we'll stay connected."

NewsChannel 7's interview with Nye was conducted before the governor's order to close schools, but Nye said while they are listening for government agencies' recommendations, they are taking into account the hardships families will endure with this pandemic when it comes to deciding to close schools.

As for continuing to provide meal services for students who rely on that during a typical school day, Nye said they plan to continue it, though, at the time of the interview, the exact plan for how to get food to kids was not set. He said they are also looking to the federal and state agencies for guidance on what they can do.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

"One of our biggest concerns for extended closures what the ramifications are for families and kids that don't have school as a place that their kids are going to be. And so, that's also entering into the decision-making process because a two-week closure for many families is going to be a significant hardship," Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Craig Broeren said Friday morning ahead of the governor's order.

In terms of their plan, Broeren said high school and middle school students have programs and devices to continue their education remotely online. Elementary school students and below will have their classroom materials emailed to parents.

His district also has some students who do not have good broadband access.

"What we'll have to do is work in a collaborative fashion with that family and perhaps not utilize online as the format," he stated.

He said they will work with that handful of families to either mail students their work, figure out pick up and drop off points at their library, or have staff physically bring students the classwork.

He explained while he does not have all the answers for families and plans could change as they continue to go through the process of having students attend class remotely, he said he is confident they will be able to do that work remotely for several weeks if necessary.

"If it was as easy as saying, we close for two weeks, the storm blows over, everything is fine, then clearly we would do that, but there are broader ramifications to all of this stuff here," he said. "Thankfully, it has not been super active -- as of right now, 11:21 a.m. on Friday the 13th of March -- it has not been super active, you know, confirmed cases of coronavirus here in central Wisconsin."

Regarding ensuring students get the classwork they are assigned done, he said they will constantly be evaluating what their protocol is, especially when students come back to school.

"We (will) identify what was done, what wasn't done and we work with families to get it figured out so that kid has the requisite skills and we can justifiably move them onto the next grade level," he explained. "At the secondary level, it's a little easier, you did the work or you didn't do the work and bodabing, it reflects your grade. At the elementary level, it's a little bit more nuanced, but frankly, if it comes down to individual class conversations, teacher conversations, principals whoever reaching out to specific parents and kids should this come to pass with that kind of follow up, then that's what we'll do."

"The issue is, there is not any clear, easy plan that you can just say, 'here's what we're going to do and this works for everybody.' And I think that's evidence of why schooling as it is now in 2020 is as it is, right? If we were able to deliver 100% of our instruction remotely and never have people come to schools and so forth and be as effective as we are in house here, then, of course, I think you'd see that happening more and more."

Regarding school-provided meals, Broeren said at this time they are planning to do bagged lunches and have a pick-up site for families, but they are unsure if they will provide breakfast as well. Those details will be provided to families in the district as needed.

MOSINEE

"We shared with our teaching staff yesterday a continuity of learning protocols, so I mean, essentially we had established protocols in order that they would be able to be preparing lessons through Canvas, which is similar to Google Classroom, and then other opportunities depending on the age level," Superintendent of Mosinee School District, David Muñoz said.

He said he is confident that his school will be able to provide remote learning for students with the technology they have and are working with families who do not have good broadband service. As of his interview with NewsChannel 7 on Friday afternoon, he said their system could handle about two to three days of remote learning easily, but beyond that, they are still in the process of fine-tuning their plans.

Muñoz said they are working on a plan for providing food services for families in that program. He said they are working on delivery zones that they will communicate to families.

He explained the evaluation of student work and learning will be ongoing as the pandemic develops.