School says 'no threat' after student brings airsoft pistol to Stevens Point middle school

The Stevens Point School District says there was no threat to staff or students after a student bought an airsoft gun to school Tuesday.

Ben Franklin Principal Steve Prokop issued the following letter to parents:

Ben Franklin Families and Staff:

The purpose of this communication is to address concerns that a student brought a weapon to school. Yesterday, November 20, 2019, a student reported to administration that another student had a weapon in school.

Administration immediately isolated and searched the student based on the report. Local law enforcement was involved and assisted in determining that there was no safety threat to students or staff. No weapons were found on school property, however, the student did admit to bringing a Co2 airsoft pistol to school the previous day, Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Student safety is our first concern. Please know that we are not taking this lightly and disciplinary action will be taken following District policies.

The purpose of this email is not to alarm you, but to provide you the facts of the situation and our subsequent actions.

Steve Prokop

Principal

Ben Franklin

