School leaders break ground on Weston Elementary addition

School leaders broke ground on a construction project at Weston Elementary School Tuesday.

The remodel and addition will include a cafeteria and more classroom space for kids. For safety reasons, the main entrance will be moved off of Camp Phillips Road onto Sternberg Avenue.

Kids who started kindergarten and fifth grade just last week dug into the new project, funded by a referendum approved by taxpayers to give the D.C. Everest School District $59 million for improvements.

"When the community passed the referendum, about 70% of the community voted 'yes,' which is almost unheard of. It really says that the community comes together for the needs of our community and students and we are really grateful for that," said D.C. Everest Superintendent Kristine Gilmore.

Construction will continue for the next two years while school is in session.