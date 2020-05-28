School districts research plans for safe re-entry in fall

Though the 2019-2020 school year is not yet over for many districts, schools are already working vigorously to come up with several plans to safely bring students back to school in the fall.

Wausau School District superintendent, Keith Hilts said the district has 12 teams coming up with several plans hoping that as recommendations change and new information comes in over the summer, that one or several of their plans will fit into the guidelines recommended by health experts.

"Right now, it's a lot of research," he said. "It's a lot about processing, it's a lot of 'what if.' It's a lot of ordering PPE."

The CDC has come out with some guidelines already. Hilts says the district will submit its plan to the school board in mid-June. The Department of Public Instruction has until June 30 to provide recommendations for schools according to Act 185, and health departments are, of course, constantly keeping up with the latest research.

With different recommendations scheduled to come in after their initial plan is submitted and with information constantly changing, Hilts says parents, students, and staff should be prepared to be flexible and expect changes to plans. At the end of the day, he said the will be following what the health department recommends because student and staff safety is what is most important.

"Social distancing seems to be the key to keeping people safe, and that is our top priority, but social distancing is also one of our biggest challenges in a school," Hilts said.

He explained they are looking at what social distancing looks like in classrooms, on busses, in the cafeteria, and on the playground. Students can expect to see some plexiglass sneeze guards in places like the front office where the public interacts with staff. He said he does not plan on making that the primary protection in most classrooms, however. In the classroom, he said personal protective equipment like face shields, masks, and distancing students in the classroom will likely be what students can expect.

To accomplish necessary social distancing, however, could mean student schedules will have to be staggered to lower the number of students in the building at one time.

"We are keenly aware of the difficulty with childcare," Hilts urged. "You know, and when we don't have their kids, we know that's a big stressor for them. So, we don't have great answers. We're working with childcare providers, so we at least understand the situation and we are weighing those needs as we make plans for the fall."

He said they are also looking at possibly staggering schedules by where students live so that the networks in those neighborhoods could lean on each other for whatever the new school schedule looks like.

Purchasing PPE equipment and safeguards, of course, costs money. He said the federal CARES Act will cover some of that and he added, it helps that there was money they were able to save from this school year as well. He added personal protective equipment is also much more cost-effective than the plexiglass barriers.

He understood there is also a concern, especially for the younger students, about how to educate kids about why they need to follow these guidelines and how to acclimate students into an environment where their teachers and their classmates are wearing masks and shields.

"That can be a little off-putting or even scary for kids, so we're talking about ways to front-load information for families to share with kids before they even come here, and then, of course, we would do the same kinds of trainings or repeat those trainings as necessary," he explained.

Talking about the typical breaks during the school year, Hilts explained there will be some changes to how they handle those breaks. They are looking at several different districts, universities, and states to see how they are handling that. He said they are closely looking at how Marquette University is handling their holiday break, which has students off from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

"Just in anticipation of that combination of flu and COVID outbreak," he stated.

Again, that could change.

If the uncertainty is too stressful for families, he recommends looking into their virtual school, WAVE. He said they are in the process of expanding the school to accommodate the potential for increased interest. He said while traditional school teachers and programs are doing their best to do emergency virtual school, WAVE is designed to be virtual full-time as it is, however parents need to be aware that parent involvement is even more necessary than in traditional school because the teacher is not there in person.

"I think that the idea that we're all in this together is really just as true today as it is in any crisis," he urged.

He expanded on that, saying they are looking for feedback from parents to see how the plans they are making will impact families, parents, and students because they are interested in their best interest and safety.