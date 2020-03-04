School districts prepare pandemic plans as precaution for Covid-19

Schools across the state are making sure they are prepared for a potential Coronavirus outbreak.

The Wausau School District has a pandemic plan (WSAW Photo).

The last time schools in the area had to use a pandemic plan was for H1N1 in 2009.

And while risk remains low in Wisconsin, the Department of Public Instruction is urging districts to review their plans.

Wausau and many other school districts have a pandemic plan in place. Each one is working closely with their local health department.

"Our Deputy State Superintendent Mike Thompson sent out a guidance to district administrators throughout the state, just kind of encouraging them to update their pandemic plans," said Chris Bucher of an email sent last Wednesday, February 26th.

"The spread of illness and how schools prepare for situations like this is nothing new," he said.

The School District of Rhinelander is just one in the area that has posted a pandemic plan and communication with parents, with the Wausau School District also taking steps to update their plan.

"Our head nurse and our nursing staff are right on top of looking at that information every day," said Angie Lloyd, Director of Pupil Services for the Wausau School District.

The state asked all districts to prepare for a possible disruption, based on what the CDC recommended. Wausau is prepared for distance learning.

"All of our students have technology devices, so we will run a digital learning day or days if it comes to that," said Lloyd.

They also sent an email to parents including more information.

"We are going on what the CDC says and the health department, and we put those resources in that document, which can be a go-to for parents when they're looking for information," she said.

Right now, nothing will look different for students.

"The best way to approach this is to do exactly what they say, so stay home if you're sick, wash your hands, if kids have a fever, we're obviously going to send them home. At this point the health department isn’t telling us to do anything differently in that sense.

They’re also making sure classrooms are especially clean.

We of course clean our buildings every night. Just being more diligent and thinking about what we need to clean every day," she said.

DPI says they are in constant communication with the Department of Health Services, keeping districts up to date. For more information, click here .