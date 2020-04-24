School counselors connecting with community resources

Having people to support children and families is more important now than ever before. That is why school counselors and social workers are stepping up their connections with community resources to ensure students have what they need during this pandemic.

Sara Grant is a social worker at Roosevelt Elementary School in Plover. Before the pandemic, she would see anywhere from 30 to 75 kids a week both in group lunch hangouts and individually. Now, she is seeing about 25 students individually over the same time; some are ones she regularly sees, but she said there are just as many new students as well.

"I was so excited to see them and they were equally excited and there was a genuine joy of just, you know talking about what's been going on and playing a game," she said.

With elementary school students of her own at home, she said she knows this pandemic is hard enough for adults to process, let alone young kids. That is why she has a form students can fill out to set up a lunch date or a check in meeting with her.

"A lot of kids have just expressed, you know, some sadness and some frustration that they can't interact with their friends, they like learning at school more and that's really that loss and the uncertainty of when can our life go back to normal," she explained.

That is why when the pandemic response began to reach central Wisconsin, she put together a web page, giving students and families easy access to her services as well as community resources.

"I spent a lot of time, like, just participating in WebEx that were national and at the state level to see how we can figure out how we can service and how do we support families during this crisis," she said.

The page covers everything to addressing food needs, encouraging quotes, to videos of skills in how to cope during this time.

"It's okay to be sad about it. It's okay to frustrated. It's okay to have a mix of emotions throughout the day," she urged. "That's okay, that's part of it."

County social services department are also encouraging people to reach out about the needs they may have. Marathon County child protective services supervisor, Christa Jensen said their department is more connected to community resources now than ever.

Jensen said they encourage people with needs big and small, whether its parenting classes, financial assistance, or job support, to give them a call and they can connect them with community resources.

When it comes to ensuring families they are already are working with have everything they need to keep their kids safe and well, she said workers are connecting in more creative ways.

"We've picked up a lot of things like from The Neighbors' Place, food pantries, the school meals and we're dropping those off, so that really is serving as a dual purpose for us of being able to make sure that their basic needs are met and also being able to check in with them," she said.

They also put together bags for their foster families filled with food, games, and resources to help those families care for the foster children in their homes and keep them busy.

Click here for some ideas to keep your children engaged during this time at home.

Click here to learn about signs of child abuse and neglect. If you have concerns about a child being abused or neglected, you are asked to contact child protective services.