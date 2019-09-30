Marshfield school bus company: Drivers failing to stop for kids

Drivers are failing to stop for kids getting on the school bus and one bus company says the problem is getting worse. Several weeks ago, a car was caught on camera passing a bus just seconds after kids got on board.

The intersection of Highway 97 and Cayman Avenue in Marshfield is a busy road and people travel fast. But, the manager of the bus company says speed is only one part of the problem.

On the video, you see a close call, but…

“These are the types of things we put up with just about every day,” said Verlyn Randt, the general manager of Marshfield Bus Service.

Marshfield Bus Service runs 33 routes each day.

“In the last two to three years it has multiplied, just immensely,” said Randt.

“I couldn’t get the umbrella down. So I was just waiting right there and there was this car that just sped by and he told me to get on the bus and he put the umbrella down,” said fifth grader Aaliyah Roberts, who is seen in the video getting on the bus with her three siblings.

In the video, you can hear the bus driver honk, the car stops and he calls in the driver’s license.

“We still depend on the driver to get it and if he can’t get it, we can’t do anything with it,” said Randt.

That’s how the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department was able to track down the driver from Milwaukee.

She was cited for failure to stop for a school bus and fined $326.

“Are we in that much of a hurry? They’re thinking about something else, they’re daydreaming, they’re not thinking about what they’re doing, they’re looking at their phone,” said Randt.

When the amber lights go on, you should be slowing down, ready to stop.

And when the red lights are on, even after the bus door closes, you must stay stopped 20 feet away.

Randt says he wishes people would take a moment to think about the consequences if the worst were to happen, and take an extra second to stop.