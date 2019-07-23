School board to meet regarding principal accused of drunken driving

The Thorp School Board will meet in closed session Tuesday to discuss a staff member accused of hitting a traffic pole with his vehicle and driving away from the scene while allegedly drunk.

The staff member is Craig Michaelis. He’s the principal of Thorp middle and elementary schools.

Thorp superintendent, John Humphries told NewsChannel 7 last week they are aware of Craig Michaelis' "incident" and are talking with their lawyer about their next steps. He said "we deal with personnel issues on a case by case basis we always focus on student safety and learning first."

He said the school board will discuss the incident and the district will be following all appropriate steps in dealing with employee discipline issues.

On the Thorp Middle School and Elementary School websites, Michaelis welcomes students with a note citing the school's three core values: respect, responsibility, and safety.

Michaelis is new to the Thorp School District. He spent much of his career in the Marshfield School District serving in different roles between 1999-2018. According to Marshfield School District's human resource director, for his first 13 years he was a math teacher, from 2012-2016 he was the assistant principal of Grant Elementary School, and for his last two years he held the same position but this time at Marshfield Middle School. He resigned last year.

On July 11, Marshfield Police came across a light pole down, blocking traffic on McMillan Street near Central Avenue around 1 a.m. Officers found a license plate left behind along with enough radiator fluid for officers to follow to the driver's home about a mile away.

Police Chief Rick Gramza said officers could smell alcohol on the driver's breath and put him through field sobriety tests, ultimately arresting him and citing him for drunk driving.

