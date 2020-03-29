School Nutrition Services to continue to offer grab-n-go meals for Wausau students

The Wausau School District’s School Nutrition Services program will continue to provide free meals to all children 18 and under this week.

Families will be able to drive-thru or walk up to a white marked Wausau School District truck to receive their grab-n-go meals.

The meals will be available at the following locations:

11:00 AM - 11:20 AM

GD Jones Elementary School: 1018 South 12th Avenue, Parking Lot (Bus drop off area)

Horace Mann Middle School: 3101 North 13th Avenue, Parking Lot (Bus drop off area)

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School: 500 W. Randolph Street, Parking Lot (Bus drop off area)

11:30 AM - 11:50 AM

Lincoln Elementary School: 720 South 6th Avenue, Parking Lot (Parent drop off Area)

Riverview Elementary School: 4303 Troy Street, Parking Lot (Bus drop off area)

Wausau West High School: 1200 W. Wausau Avenue, (Student Parking Lot)

12:00 Noon - 12:30 PM

Hawthorn Hills Elementary School: 1600 Kickbusch Street, (Parking lot)

Children will be able to receive grab-n-go meals along with a breakfast for the following day.

According to USDA regulations, any child 18 and under is welcome to pick up a meal.

The meals are not to be consumed on-site.

Families are strongly encouraged to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the pickup locations and to wash your hands often, sneeze or cough into a tissue, and stay home if you are sick.

Meals will be available while supplies last. If you are unable to pick up food at the locations listed or if you require a special dietary meal, please contact School Nutrition Services at 715-261-0806.