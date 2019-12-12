Schofield woman to pay $123K restitution for financially exploiting elderly man

The 66-year-old Schofield woman convicted of financially exploiting an elderly man before his death has been ordered to serve jail time in addition to paying $123,394 restitution.

Linda Barnett agreed to the terms of plea deal in April and was sentenced Wednesday.

An investigation began in 2010, after the victim changed his power of attorney to a woman that worked at the assisted living facility where he lived.

Court documents state Barnett worked as a janitor at the assisted living facility and had become friends with the man. Investigators said the man signed a new power of attorney on Oct. 1, 2010 and a week later signed a revised version of his will naming an area church as beneficiary to property and possessions.

The man died at age 91 in August 2011. Three month later court document state the will was filed and named Barnett as the trustee.

In December 2015, an agent from the Department of Criminal Investigation reviewed receipts and invoices provided by the man's estate. Investigators said more than $86,000 remained unaccounted. Of the unaccounted for transactions, investigators said Barnett withdrew $17,000 in the form of a cashier's check and gave it to a family member for trucking repairs. When questioned, Barnett said the money was only intended to be a loan and was withdrawn with guidance from her attorney.

Barnett's other criminal charges stemmed from allegations she evaded taxes due to not reporting the income she received from the estate. The amount was determined using the number of checks investigators said Barnett wrote to “cash” from the estate.

Barnett was fired from the assisted living facility in 2010 for what she told investigators was an unrelated matter.

Barnett was ordered to spend seven years on probation. She will spend 45 days in jail during the first year. She was ordered to repay the restitution by $20,000 each year. If she defaults she will spend another 45 days in jail each year the payments are not made.

