Schofield gym pushes program for people over 50 to work out.

Adventure Awaits CrossFit Gym in Schofield is encourage older adults to start lifting weights. The strength training program, 'Functional and Fit at 50+', is based in CDC research and was inspired by one of the gym's coaches.

Functional and Fit at 50+ Coach Kathryn Pettis wanted to start the class after watching her mother's condition worsen with age.

"I always think 'I wish I knew then what I know now' because there was a lot of health problems she had that were out of her control but strength training would have been one thing she could have controlled. It would have helped her" Pettis said.

Kathryn said at 70 years old her mother couldn't stand on her own. As a result she suffered multiple falls. The worst of which left her crying out for help for two hours, alone as she was unable to lift herself up. From that fall she broke her hip, wrist, and knee.

As her mother's physical ability suffered, Kathryn said she also witnessed her self-confidence and happiness dwindle as her mother lost her independence.

"We're hoping to catch people before all that so that hopefully it doesn't happen, or if you do fall-- if you do get in an accident, you can recoup, quicker" she said.

Functional and Fit at 50+ is a Monday, Wednesday, Friday program starting Monday October 7th. For more information or to sign up, email Cathy at info.adventureawaitscf@gmail.com