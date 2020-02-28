Schoep’s Ice Cream acquired by California-based company

A California company is taking over operations at Schoep’s Ice Cream.

Brothers Desserts announced the purchase of the Madison company on Thursday.

"There’s a lot of cross over between Brothers and Schoep’s.” said Gary Winkler, the founder, and CEO of Brothers International Desserts. “We are a family run business, so when we heard of another family run business that was struggling and in receivership in Madison, we jumped at the opportunity."

In late 2019, Schoep’s Ice Cream entered into receivership and the Winkler family purchased select assets of the company. Most employees and the brand’s name will be reserved in the process, according to Brothers Desserts.

“Combining Brothers and Schoep’s feels like a win-win for both our companies, our associates, our communities and our special customers," said Winkler. “We have been in the ice cream industry for forty-eight years, so we like to think with all of our experience and knowledge we can turn things around at Schoep’s.”

Schoep’s Ice Cream was founded in 1928 and ranks as one of the largest independent ice cream manufacturers in the United States.

Brothers Desserts was founded in 1973. It makes ice cream under various private labels and well-known brands including Natural Choice, Absolute Fruit Sorbet, and NutriFreeze.