Savor the snacking season

Savor the season and enjoy fresh produce amplified with Award Winning Wisconsin Cheese. Apples, potatoes and brussel sprout dishes featuring Wisconsin Cheese help you save time, plan healthy snacks, and entertain in style.

Wisconsin’s Apple Cheddar Cheeseboard by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Did you know the snacking category, already valued at roughly $89 billion dollars? Beth Schaefer with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin say the market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of almost 3%, according to IRI. Datassential estimates consumers are eating four to five snack foods a day.

Wisconsin’s Apple Cheddar Cheeseboard is sure to please young and old alike. Two-thirds (65%) of adults look for foods/beverages that have added vitamins/minerals, according to the Hartman Group. Seasonal apples provide added fiber to the diet while cheddar adds protein and calcium. A quick go to pairing to add necessary nutrients and packed with flavor.

Autumn Apple Cheeseboard:

• Celebrate harvest season with this classic pairing of Wisconsin cheeses and apples.

• Specialty cheeses such as these decadent cheddars, buttery LaBelle and melt-in-your-mouth Creama Kasa® elevate the tasting experience.

• In Wisconsin, legend has it that a law existed a long time ago that made it illegal to serve apple pie without a slice of cheddar cheese. Now unfortunately this is no longer the case but it is our inspiration for Apple Harvest.

• Cheddar Gruyere is an Award-winning specialty cheese handcrafted in small batches by Burnett Dairy’s Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® Bruce Willis.

• Maple Leaf Apple Harvest cheddar Chees with Cinnamon is a unique combination of a slightly aged cheddar leaves a smooth mild flavor that blends with real apples and cinnamon. Cheese lovers and dessert lovers will appreciate this one-of-a-kind taste experience.

• Crafted to combine the mellow richness of gouda with the unctuous texture of German Butterkäse, LaBelle cheese has an appealing, buttery flavor with just a touch of sweetness that gives way to delightful surprise: a tangy, cheddary finish that leaves an indelible impression, bite after bite.

Aged Cheddar, Apple and Bacon Crostini:

• Indulge in this cheddar balanced with sharp flavor and a creamy texture.

• Aged cheddar simply paired with crunchy apples, sweet maple syrup and crisp bacon is a culinary delight.

• Aged cheddar likes to be eaten with a little sticky sweetness, so we often serve it with a homemade jam, chutney or honey-this recipe we use maple syrup: YUM!

• Savor the season and enjoy fresh produce amplified with Award Winning Wisconsin Cheese. Visit www.wisconsincheese.com for cheese inspiration.

