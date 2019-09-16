Sauk County sees increase in 911 pocket dials from people at amusement parks

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is seeing an increase in 911 pocket dials and deputies said it's happening while people are at amusement parks.

Dispatchers said, overall, pocket dials increased by 75 to 100% in the last five years and it's hard to tell if the calls are a true emergency until they find the caller.

"We can locate where they are and most of the time, during the summertime, we can locate them on an amusement park ride up in Lake Delton," said Dena Weinke, communications supervisor.

Dispatchers said they treat every call like it's a true emergency, so it's important to put your phone in a place where it's less likely to make a pocket dial call.