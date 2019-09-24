Sauk Co. authorities launch homicide investigation after body found in Fairfield

Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Town of Fairfield last Sunday.

Sheriff Chip Meister says law enforcement received a call of a person “down” in a rural area of Fairfield. A witness said they did not think the person was breathing.

Responding law enforcement found a deceased middle-aged white man. An autopsy performed Monday found the cause of death to be homicide. The results have not yet been released.

“We believe that this individual was targeted and we believe that there is no danger to the public at this time,” Sheriff Meister tells NBC15 News.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time as officials work to notify his family. No word yet when a name may be released.

Investigators are still working to determine the number of suspects, a motive, or if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor. From here, officials are now asking the public for more information.

“If anyone has any, living out in that area, has cameras, whether they be trail cameras or house cameras, that they notify the Sheriff’s Department as well so that we can speak to them,” Sheriff Meister says.

If anyone has information that may be related to this case, you are asked to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285).

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in this case by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Mobile Response Unit, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Baraboo Police Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

