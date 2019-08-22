Central Wisconsin State Fair finds ways to make livestock waste reusable

You can count on the average state fair to have some food and probably a few rides. But, with the rich dairy background of Wisconsin, livestock plays a major role. That’s no different for Marshfield’s Central Wisconsin State Fair.

"We are one of the larger dairy shows around and we have quite a few animals coming in and out," Central Wisconsin State Fair Executive Director Dale Christiansen said.

"We had somewhere between 180 and 200 heads," added Wilbar Farms’ Bill Theil.

Livestock shows have become a large tradition in Wisconsin and they've been passed on to the younger generations.

"It's what we've been doing forever, our neighbor’s farm comes here and their neighbor’s farm comes here," Brice Theil explained.

The Central Wisconsin State Fair gives local farmers a chance to show what their farms have to offer. But, with the amount of food that their cattle can consume in a day, they might leave behind more than just their blue ribbon reputation. Like it would be on the farm, the waste from the animals is reused.

"It's no different at the county fair. That stuff gets cleaned up and gets recycled," Bill Theil added.

"What we do with our waste is that we have some farmers take some of it. The other part of it goes into a compost pile and we recycle that way," Christiansen explained.

The compost that is made will be used to help future crops grow; making use of all of the resources that are given.

”We have to be good stewards of the land and apply those things at the right time and place," Bill Theil said.

