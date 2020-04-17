Sargento Foods donates $2M in cheese to fight hunger in Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Sargento Foods is donating $2 million in cheese to Wisconsin nonprofits to help struggling families during the pandemic.

The Plymouth, Wisconsin-based cheese company is also donating a total of 15.8 million cheese sticks to groups outside Wisconsin.

The initial $2 million donation will go to Milwaukee-based Hunger Task Force and its membership organization, the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin.

"Our long-standing commitment to fighting hunger means more now than ever before. We are grateful to continue our partnership with Hunger Task Force and expand our outreach nationally through Feeding America to help families in Wisconsin and across the nation” said Louie Gentine, 3rd generation CEO of Sargento Foods in a release Thursday.