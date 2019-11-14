Santa’s real! How your child can get a letter right from the North Pole

Santa Claus will soon be coming to town, and the U.S. Postal Service is helping him bring joy to children around the country.

USPS wants to help send kids personalized letters from Santa, complete with a North Pole postmark. The process starts simple enough: The child writes a letter to the man with the bag and places it in an envelope addressed to Santa Claus, North Pole.

Parents, this is where you come in. When alone, open the envelope and write a response to the child (Santa can’t do ALL the work). After it’s written, slip the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child and add the return address – SANTA, NORTH POLE – to the envelope. Don’t forget a stamp!

Put both letters in a larger envelope and send it off to: North Pole Postmark, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest.

Letters must be received by the postmaster no later than Dec. 13.

