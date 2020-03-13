Sanitizing efforts increase due to COVID-19 concerns at North Star Casino

North Star Casino in Bowler has released their plan to address concerns about COVID-19.

In an email sent to customers, General Manager Michael Bonakdar states the casino has increased the number of hand sanitizers and will install education signage about COVID-19.

The letter reads:

Greetings Valued Guest,

In light of growing public-health concerns, we want to assure you that the health and safety of our guests and employees at North Star Mohican Casino Resort are of top priority. We are monitoring all developments in respect to both current and new illnesses, and are committed to stay up to date by continuing to monitor the guidance and resources provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). Please refer to https://www.cdc.gov/ and https://www.who.int/ for more information.

As we continue to monitor potential impacts, we have taken additional preventative steps to help ensure the well-being of all visitors on our property.

Steps we have taken include but are not limited to:

• Increasing number of hand sanitizing stations throughout the property including all entry and exit ways.

• We spend hundreds of hours cleaning our property daily and have increased efforts for overnight sanitization and cleaning of our property.

• Increased rate of cleaning frequently touched surfaces throughout the entire property each shift including door handles, push bars, push plates, handrails, elevator control buttons, desk and table surfaces, dispensing units, gaming devices, beverage stations, rooms, furniture, and much more.

• Installed additional educational signage on preventative measures individuals can take to prevent or lessen illness in the workplace, home, and public spaces.

• Communicated with our valued team members regarding the important steps to take to reduce the likelihood of infection.

In addition to our current efforts to provide a clean and safe facility, we highly encourage our guests and employees to take preventative actions including:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable

• Following updates and instructions recommended by the CDC/WHO

As always, it will be our top priority to ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees. We remain committed in providing the friendliest service and the cleanest facility for everyone to enjoy. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and take appropriate action as needed.

Sincerely,

Michael Bonakdar, General Manager

North Star Mohican Casino Resort