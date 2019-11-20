Sand Valley launches culinary institute for college students

Students will get the chance to learn the culinary arts from a decorated name in the industry while taking classes and getting first hand experience.

"There's not many opportunities for students to work at a world class resort and then be asked to stay on and work," explained Sand Valley Culinary Director Jon Keeley.

Jon Keeley brought his talents to central Wisconsin and wants to help others learn his craft. Now thanks in part to a grant from the Department of Workforce Development more than a dozen students will get the chance to experience the hospitality business first hand.

"One of our biggest foresight's is qualified staffing so a way to get better staffing is to invest back into the community," said Keeley.

Students will earn 10 college credits, get ServSafe manager certified and work on staff at Sand Valley for seven months. Students will learn how to plan, cook, and plate a meal among many other things about the industry.

"We're going to teach the students about how to plan a menu and teach them how to look over your demographics of the clientele that you have and research and cater directly to them."

There's only a few spots left in the 2020 program with plans for another one in 2021. But you must have, "a passion for food, an eagerness to better yourself and a willingness to learn. Someone who wants to have a career becoming a chef or wants to become involved in the food and beverage industry."

