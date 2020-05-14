Local restaurants get ready to offer dine-in eating

Sam's Pizza is opening its doors Friday for dine-in eating.

“It was kind of a scramble,” said Sam's Pizza Owner Vince Lacalamita.

Lacalamita said he was ready to open way before the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision.

“I was teetering on opening regardless of this decision,” said Lacalamita.

He was on the fence because his business was suffering traumatically.

“I want my businesses to choose whether to open up and not have any government dictate to me to stay closed or to restrict what I can do with my business,” said Lacalamita.

Lacalamita is in the process of making sure he’s following the CDC’s guidelines. He also has to stay on top of finding labor for the customers dining-in.

“What we had to do is call our part-time employees,” said Lacalamita. “Get them back on the schedule. See if they are available and what their status is. We need help.”

Outside of filling the schedule, Lacalamita doesn’t think keeping customers safe will be a challenge.

“All of the CDC, all of their recommendations we’ve practiced and followed since we opened Sam’s pizza,” said Lacalamita.

Lacalamita is also planning to make sure his customers feel comfortable.

“If you want to do seven feet apart, make a reservation,” said Lacalavita. “We can accommodate that.”

The Wausau location will not be open for dining-in due to its size, but there will still be delivery and curb-side pickup there.