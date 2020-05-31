Sam's Club in Rib Mountain temporarily closed

Sam’s Club in Rib Mountain closed Sunday, with several NewsChannel 7 viewers saying they were informed by employees at the store that corporate had made the decision to close the store due to the protests and violence taking place around the nation.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Sam’s Club’s parent-company, Walmart, for a statement.

Corporate Communications Senior Manager Charles Crowson said this:

“As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers. We’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community.”

Crowson says that the company is not specifying which locations are closed at this time.

