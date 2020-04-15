Samoset scouts to continue "Scouting for Food" drive online

The Samoset scouts are still taking part in their "Scouting for Food" drive despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to keep the scouts safe, Samoset is moving the drive to a digital form of donating.

"We have about $2,300 raised with about 50 donors," said Samoset Scout Executive John Overland. "That's a nice start, and so we hope that people continue to go to our website and contribute. We'll spread that out based upon zip code where you're giving to the food shelf that is in that area."

The scouts are asked to contact people to donate via the phone.

A $10 donation is worth 100 meals.

The event officially started on Wednesday and goes through April 30.

Overland added that they are planning to return to asking for cans once the pandemic is over, but they are open to adding digital donations moving forward.

You can donate by

Click here to donate or text "Give Food" to 844-615-4269.