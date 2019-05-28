Sam and Joey Hauser make college decisions

Sam and Joey Hauser have officially announced where they will be playing college ball next season. Sam Hauser will be heading to the defending state champion Virginia Cavaliers. Joey Hauser will be moving to the Big Ten to play for Michigan State.

The Hausers announced that they would be transferring from Marquette on April 15th.

The brothers had narrowed the list down to Virginia, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Ultimately, they decided to split up.

Sam Hauser is heading into his senior year after averaging 14.9 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 2.4 APG last season. Sam appeared in 101 games for Marquette and was named Second-Team All-Big East honors as a junior.

Joey Hauser is going to be a sophomore. He tallied 9.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 2.4 APG during his redshirt freshman season.

On to the next chapter 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lFOsrfBsM9 — Joey Hauser (@jjhouz24) May 28, 2019

Both brothers shot better than 40 percent from three.