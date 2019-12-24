Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign ends short of goal

It's a tradition dating back more than 100 years. The Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser every year but for the last few years the donations have dropped dramatically.

"No one wants to donate into an empty bucket because they love seeing the people ringing," explained Lieutenant Donna Thammavongsa of the Wausau Salvation Army.

This year they're coming up a little short. "Right now we are at about 80-percent of our kettle goal and we want to raise $170,000 for our goal."

The Salvation Army in Wausau says they wouldn't be nearly as far along on their goal if it wasn't for matches from Connexus Credit Union and Aqua Finance.

Lt. Donna says there are other things that have contributed to the decline but the biggest reason behind the decline is a lack of volunteers. "Every time the bucket is not manned by somebody it doesn't get filled. The issue is we need more people to help out." It's also because people don't carry much cash with them anymore and more and more people are in financial hardship themselves.

The bells stopped ringing on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. all across north central Wisconsin.

But it's never too late, the Salvation Army will continue to accept donations all year long. "Part of Christmas is about giving to others and seeing people give back with whatever means is very helpful and beneficial."

For more information on how to donate click here.