Salvation Army to serve hot meal Wednesday in Langlade County

A hot meal will be served Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Ainsworth Town Hall, east of Pearson, for anyone still without electricity.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department said donations were collected from businesses. The Salvation Army will serve the meal.

The town of Ainsworth Townhall is located at the corner of County Highway T and County Road TT.

As of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, 2,912 WPS customers remained without power. In Pickerel, 1,653 remained without service. In Deerbrook, 507 people are without service and 81 customers in Elcho are without service.

In the WPS service area, 12,380 customers are without service. Many have been without power since Friday night due to straight-line winds and tornadoes in the area.