Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

Robert Matelski is a familiar face this time of year.

Robert Matelski rings a bell for Salvation Army. (WSAW 11/19/19)

"Word gets around," he laughed about the various locations he pops up at.

For 20 years now he's been a bell ringer.

"It gives me a lot of peace," said Matelski. "The Salvation Army does a lot of help for the poor and the homeless."

The Salvation Army could use a few more Robert's this season.

"Right now we can't even fill those doors," said Corps Officer, Lt. Donna Thammavongsa.

The Salvation Army has 22 doors where bell ringers are needed. Their season started last week.

"People aren't thinking about kettles yet. They're thinking, 'oh it's not even Thanksgiving yet, let us think about it after Thanksgiving's over."

There's an added emphasis during Black Friday weekend. Connexus Credit Union will match all donations up to $25,000.

"I don't know what to do with myself. I was so excited," Thammavongsa said with laughter.

There's a catch. They'll match donations from November 29th, Black Friday, through December 3rd. And the Salvation Army doesn't work Sunday, so they have four days. Meaning you have four days to help out.

"That is a daunting task, but I'm up for the challenge," she said

So whether it's by donation...

"We're not going to leave any dollar behind," she claimed

Or volunteering like Robert, "my heart is with the downtrodden. The hurting. The homeless."

'Tis the season of giving.

If you're interested in volunteering your time to bell ringing, you can register at sawausau.org or RegisterToRing.com.