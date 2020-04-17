Salvation Army creates support hotline for COVID-19 relief

The Salvation Army is on a mission to lend an ear to anyone that needs to talk.

At the beginning of April the organization launched The Salvation Army Chaplain Support Line for people in distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The toll free number is accessible 7 days a week by anyone who just needs someone to talk to. Who just needs a little bit of spiritual care, perhaps a prayer. Really we just want to be there when it is really hard to be there right now," Alexis Twito, chaplain project director for the Milwaukee Salvation Army said.

The hotline (888-651-7294) will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week and manned by trained Salvation Army chaplains. While local shelters have always encouraged calls, this hotline looks give a wider range of support for Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

The Salvation Army said the hotline is permanent and will remain available for anyone in a crisis throughout the year.

The organization is also accepting donations for COVID-19 relief. At this time, any check written out for COVID-19 will completely stay in the community it is given in. In Marathon County donations will also be matched up to $125,000 by an anonymous donor.

At this time the Steven Point shelter is in need of donations. They posted on Facebook this week asking for both food and housing donations to help the community. Those donations can be brought to the shelter on Briggs Street. They say the COVID-19 pandemic has his the shelter hard, causing limitations in what can be given out.

Due to the lack of volunteers at shelters the Wausau shelter was also hit hard, causing workers be over-worked. To give employees a break, their lunch meal service was shut down but will re-open for community members at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

