Salmonella outbreak linked to Del Monte veggie trays sold at Kwik Trips in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says three people in Wisconsin, and one person in Minnesota, have gotten sick after eating a Del Monte vegetable tray containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip.

The patients reported getting sick between April 13th and April 27th.

A press release from the department says all patients associated with the outbreak ate a Del Monte vegetable tray purchased from a Wisconsin or Minnesota Kwik Trip, before getting sick.

They recommend that consumers avoid eating the 6 oz. and 12 oz. versions of the Del Monte vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip.

The department says Kwik Trip has removed all Del Monte vegetable trays from their stores, but the trays may have been sold to other retailers. An investigation into the product distribution is ongoing.

