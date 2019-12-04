Sales top $200,000 on opening day for Michigan marijuana

Marijuana sales totaled more than $200,000 on the first day of business at a handful of Michigan shops.

Adults 21 and older can buy marijuana. Doors opened Sunday at shops in Ann Arbor, and more will follow in other communities.

The Detroit News reports the state will collect $36,000 in taxes from opening day sales. The newspaper cited statistics from the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing pot shops. Detroit has delayed recreational sales until at least Jan. 31. The city has many medical marijuana shops.

Illinois starts recreational sales in January.

