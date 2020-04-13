Sailor from coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt dies, Navy reports

(Gray News) - A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died of coronavirus complications, the Navy reported Monday.

The sailor, who died Monday, was admitted to the ICU after being found unresponsive last week and testing positive for the coronavirus in March.

The sailor’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The USS Roosevelt has been the center of controversy after the ship’s captain wrote a memo pleading for help, which was leaked to the public, leading to the captain’s dismissal.

The former acting Navy secretary left his post after flying to Guam to criticize the former ship’s commander to the crew.

