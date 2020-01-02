Former Packers saftey LeRoy Butler named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

LeRoy Butler's named is already etched in history after he was the first player to ever do the Lambeau Leap. Now, he's one step closer to being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Butler was named one of 15 modern-era finalist for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

Butler racked up 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks in his 12-year career. He played all 12-years in Green Bay.

The 51-year-old won Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers.

According to Packers.com, "The 15 modern-era finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on “Selection Saturday,” on Feb. 1, 2020, the day before Super Bowl LIV."