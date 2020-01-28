Safety and saving money is top of mind when knowing a vehicle's accident history

It's the unofficial start to car buying season as tax refunds start showing up, but 4 in 10 cars have an accident in their history. So how do you know you're not overpaying or putting your families safety at risk?

(MGN photo)

Emilie Voss from CARFAX joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday via satellite to explain how to pick out a safe and reliable vehicle.

A vehicle's accident history is the number one thing used car shoppers look for when on the market for a new vehicle. CARFAX data estimates that as many as 40% of vehicles on the road have been in an accident or sustained damage. that's about 110 million cars. CARFAX data also shows 1 in 4 cars are sold within the first year after an accident or damage. If you're shopping for a used car, it's not always easy to spot the cars with damage and to know whether it was a ding or a disaster.

Of all the vehicles for sale right now, about 1 in 4have sustained damage. The average impact on retail price is about $500, but that average impact on value jumps to $2,100 for a vehicle with severe damage in its past. If you don't know if a vehicle has sustained damage, you could be overpaying by hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

It's important to remember not all accidents and damage are created equal. Shoppers can dig a little deeper and save themselves some money by investigating the severity of any damage. A CARFAX Vehicle History Report can not only show you accidents, but many will detail where the impact was and how severe the damage was. It's also a safety concern, because you want to make sure any repairs were made properly.

Finally, shoppers should make sure they get an independent mechanic to examine any used car they’re interested in, no matter what condition that car is in. It can cost about $100, but the mechanic will be able to see if there’s been any damage in hard-to-find places, and whether it’s been repaired correctly. They’ll also be able to check for engine, tire, electrical and other issues.

How to read accident and damage information on a CARFAX Vehicle History Report: www.carfax.com/blog/how-to-read-accident-information-on-a-carfax-vehicle-history-report

How to check for damage on used cars: www.carfax.com/blog/how-to-check-for-accident-damage-on-a-used-car