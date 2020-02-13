STEAM Point Day for Girls gives middle schoolers a head-start on their futures

UW- Stevens Point is helping girls get excited about their futures with their annual STEAM Point Day for Girls on February 14th.

STEAM is an approach to learning that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. At this one day conference girls in grades 7th and 8th can engage in hands-on workshop facilitated by professionals in the area including UWSP faculty, the Stevens Point Police Department and Sentry World.

Susan Turgeson, the Associate Professor of Family and Consumer Sciences at UWSP said it’s nice to see so many community members coming together for the youth of the community.

"It's motivating and inspiring and we get really excited to share the things that we're excited about and to maybe inspire and motivate someone to follow in our career footsteps,” Turgeson said.

This year’s conference will have 30 different workshops that girls can choose from including bot engineering, sneaker design, marshmallow and software development and many more all encouraging girls to think about their future.

“You don’t get that experience almost anywhere else. If you start young at middle school and you decide you like that, perhaps you can do a camp in high school or peruse that in college instead of going into your freshman year undecided,” said Alyssa Mcnure, an outreach specialist for the STEAM Point Day for Girls.

Mcnure said 450 girls will participate in this year’s conference, making it the biggest one yet. A similar event was held for boys in November.

