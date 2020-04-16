SSI recipients to receive automatic COVID-19 payments

The Social Security Administration has announced that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will automatically receive Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department.

Administration officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying Treasury officials anticipate the payments to be made no later than early May.

However, anyone who receives SSI and has qualifying children under the age of 17 shouldn't wait for their automatic individual payment, and should instead visit THIS WEBSITE and then visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info section to provide your information.

Anyone who qualifies for that will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to the $1,200 individual payment.

If you don't provide that information to the IRS, you will have to wait until later to receive the $500 per qualifying child.

Administration officials also said Social Security retirement, survivors and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don't normally file taxes) will also qualify for the $1,200 automatic payments.

The payments will be made to beneficiaries by the Treasury Department and not the Social Security Administration, and will be given through direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as you would normally receive your SSI or Social Security benefits.

Officials say the agency won't consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.

CLICK HERE to view updates as more details become available on the Social Security's COVID-19 web page.