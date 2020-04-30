SPASH's Moe finishes second in trick shot contest held by WNBA player

A few weeks ago the NBA hosted a televised HORSE competition. The most notable upset of the entire contest came when WNBA star Allie Quigley took down ten-time NBA All Star Chris Paul.

One of Quigley’s signature moments was her making a shot while sitting down. She then started the #quarantinequigleychallenge, for other players to send in their best shots while taking a seat. A SPASH hooper one-upped the three-time WNBA All-Star.

"It was really nice to be on the edge of my seat."

SPASH Point guard Tahlia Moe burst onto the scene as a freshmen, earning All-Conference Honors in the Wisconsin Valley and SPASH'S basketball rookie of the year award.

But now, she's best known for a backwards, juggling, three-point shot while sitting down.

"Last summer I was out here with one of my brothers, and we were just messing around doing trick shots,” Moe said. “And I was juggling and I was standing up and threw it backwards. And then I decided since you had to be sitting down (for Quigley’s contest), I would just do the same thing."

The shot was good for second place in Quigley's contest, meaning Moe has a signed jersey and picture coming her way from one of her favorite players.

“I went to an All-Star game, and I actually got to meet her, and it was the year she won the three-point contest and had also beat out Steph Curry that year,” Moe said. “So I've been a fan of her ever since."

Whenever the Panthers return to the court, Moe will be one of their key pieces, and she thinks this experience might give her a little extra juice.

"I think the fact that I won and now people are like 'oh she's the juggling girl.' it kind of makes me feel like I'm more known,” Moe said. “It'll just give me a little more confidence, like people know who I am, they're not going to doubt me as much."