SPASH opens the curtain on Mamma Mia! Thursday

Calling all dancing queens! You can hear all your ABBA favorites in Stevens Point Thursday night with their opening performance of “Mamma Mia!”.

Traditionally, the father of the bride gives his daughter away at her wedding. But hilarity ensues when her dad could be one of three possible men. Built around the music of Swedish supergroup ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” is sure to bring lots of energy to any stage.

SPASH will open the curtain on their production Thursday Jan 30th at 7:00 p.m. in the SPASH Auditorium with evening performances on Friday, Jan 31st at 7:00 and Saturday Feb 1st at 7:00 p.m. There is a Saturday matinee performance at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for general seating and $12 for reserved. Tickets may be purchased at SPASH, Jim Laabs Music and Hied Music in Stevens Point.

