SPASH announces no in-person learning the week after Spring Break

Friday is the last day of classes before spring break in Stevens Point and the district is feverishly working to make long and short-term plans for students because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Stevens Point Area Public School District leaders told NewsChannel 7 they are not panicking, but rather preparing for the worst, especially after universities like UW-Stevens Point announced extended spring break and the governor declared a public health emergency Thursday.

A letter sent to families Friday reads:

District Families and Staff:

As the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic continues to develop, please be assured we are monitoring the situation very closely. The health and safety of students and staff continues to be our top priority.

This communication is meant to provide very detailed and specific information related to how the Stevens Point Area Public School District plans to proceed in the coming weeks with the most recent information released regarding COVID-19. As you know, this is a fluid and rapidly changing situation.

Governor Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency against transmission of COVID-19. As a precautionary measure the District is taking the following steps to keep our students, staff, and learning environments safe.

March 14 - March 22 Spring Break Week - No School

• All programming at the school, including before and after school activities, all athletic and co-curricular practices, competitions, meetings, performances, weekend events and community use of district facilities are cancelled through April 12. Future travel and athletic events will be reviewed as more information becomes available.

• All community organizations reserving buildings for events are cancelled through April 12. Future reservations will be reviewed as more information becomes available.

March 23 - March 29 School Closure/E-Learning - No School

• E-Learning will be in effect for grades 7-12 during the week of March 23 - 29.

• Grades 4K-6 Suggested Learning Activities - Families are encouraged to consider the following suggested learning activities:

o 1 hour per day reading

o Eating one, device free, meal together per day as a family

o 1 hour per day incorporating play; outside activities, board games, physical activity, etc.

We do not want to overwhelm families or elementary staff with additional tools or activities to implement during this time. It is our hope and desire that families take this seriously and begin to incorporate these strategies that we feel will have a positive impact on children.

• Free meals will be available to all children through the age of 18 at the following locations during the week of March 23rd, SPASH, Madison, McKinley, Jefferson, Ben Franklin, PJ Jacobs, and Kennedy. The hours of service are from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children may take a grab-n-go breakfast and lunch at the same time, but are not to consume the meals on site and will be asked to leave the building after picking up the meal.

March 30 School May Resume

• School may resume for students and staff. Continue to watch for updates as this may change.

General Information

Additional measures will be taken while students and staff are out of the buildings over spring break to sanitize and deep-clean facilities and buses.

• Facilities

o Conduct a complete outside air purge of each building.

o Clean all high touch point surfaces so disinfectants will work more effectively.

o Provide extra attention to fitness facilities that have unique surfaces that can harbor viruses.

o Use Victory electrostatic sprayers to apply disinfectants to all touch point surfaces. These sprayers envelope each piece of equipment they are used on so even unseen surfaces are disinfected.

• Transportation

o The inside of all buses will be cleaned during this period of closure.

We understand that this is a significant inconvenience to families. Continue to watch for updates over the next two weeks. Information is changing rapidly, and it is likely we will be communicating frequently. We appreciate your patience as we work to provide safe and healthy learning environments in our schools.

Craig Gerlach Ed.S.

Superintendent

Stevens Point Area Public School District