S.M.A.R.T. program helps students develop lacking motor skills

The Wausau Area School District is looking to help students lacking motor skills get caught up.

Kindergartners at John Marshall Elementary School take a break in the hallway to burn off some energy and work on motors skill on March 10,2020. (WSAW Photo).

Through the Stimulating Maturity through Accelerated Readiness Training (S.M.A.R.T.) teachers put together fun, physical activities for developing motor skills, balance and coordination, visual efficiency, hand-eye coordination, attention and more.

Teachers have found that today kids don’t get as much physical activity as needed in infancy and toddler-hood leading to a lack in motor and core strength. This can attribute to students being fidgety in class, not because they want to be disruptive but because they can’t handle the physical demands of the classroom.

The John Marshall Elementary school has used a S.M.A.R.T. classroom, hallway tack and outdoor obstacle track to get the students moving for the past three years. During that time teachers have seen a decrease in aggression by 60% and distraction by 50%.

Throughout the day students are encouraged to jump, crawl, spin and balance at any number of the provided stations for 15 to 30 minutes.

"While the activities seem really simple, there's a lot of science behind them. And there's a lot of research and reason for the way that we're doing them," Cathy Ahlert a school counselor at John Marshall Elementary School said.

Teachers said when a class takes a trip to the hallway or visits the S.M.A.R.T. room depends on when students need it most. Jessica Bartz, a first grade teacher said after the kids get their break, they always come back to the classroom ready to learn.

Activities are switched up every two weeks to keep things fresh and exciting for students. Teachers who have taken the S.M.A.R.T. work on their own time to put all the activities together and take time out of class to provide the service to students.

Overtime more elementary schools in the Wausau Area School District have joined in on the trend, creating obstacles of their own for students.

