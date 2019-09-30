UPDATE: Missing couple last seen in Janesville found safe

Police say William and Jane Wallace were found in Chicago after being seen in Janesville Sunday.

A silver alert was issued for the missing Indiana couple on Sunday.

William and Jane Wallace, both 80 years old, were stopped by police in Janesville, Wisconsin, for driving 25 mph in a 55 mph zone on Saturday.

Police helped set them up in a hotel for the night.

The Wallaces checked out of the hotel around 8 a.m. Sunday and hadn't been seen or heard from since.

The couple was safely located in Chicago and the family is on their way to picking them up Tuesday.