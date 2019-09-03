SCHOOL BUSES: When to stop, when to go around?

As many students head back to class on Tuesday, drivers need to pay more attention. An average of 128 people are killed in school bus related accidents each year. The rules of the road for drivers around buses can be confusing.

As you take to the road during your commute there are a few signs you should look out for when the bus stops. "If you see amber lights flashing that means a stop will happen soon. On a four lane you can carefully pass a bus with its ambers flashing," explained Sean Mccue, Dispatcher at Lamers Weston.

But when the red lights come on Mccue said it is time to stop no matter which side of the road you are on.

The most confusing rule he says is when it comes to four lane roads. "In a four lane situation we will use the amber lights which means oncoming traffic is not affected. A good example being Grand Avenue."

Buses also have additional safety features to keep you child safe including crash zones and high seats to protect passengers.

Mccue's advice is to drive slow, "Fast is trouble and hurry is worry, so just slow down."