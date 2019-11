WSAW and WZAW’s parent company, Gray Television has announced some syndicated programs will now be stream on the SBTV app and SBTV website.

On WSAW-TV shows include Judge Judy, Ellen, Inside Edition, in addition to our newscasts. On WZAW it includes Hot Bench, Judge Judy, Rachael Ray, Last Man Standing, Mike and Molly, in addition to our newscasts.

SBTV is a collaborative effort between broadcasters and the owner of the OTT Service, Syncbak. It is free to watch.