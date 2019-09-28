Democrats train for 2020 campaign

The 2020 election is just over a year away, but preparations are in full swing.

On Saturday, the National Democratic Training Committee held a session in Stevens Point for candidates and campaign workers ahead of the 2020 elections.

Attendees learned how to identify candidates that resonate with them, and candidates learned about connecting with voters.

The training committee is based in Chicago and travels around training democrats about getting involved in the election process. They said Stevens Point will be a key blue area in a swing county.

"There are so many democrats who are here, who are ready to run, ready to support candidates who are running, and we want to make sure that they have everything available to them to be successful,” said Collyn Warner, the Director of Live Training for the Democratic National Training Committee.

The session of 45 candidates included a discussion of door knocking strategies. The Democratic National Convention is set for Milwaukee next summer, and all eyes will be on Wisconsin.