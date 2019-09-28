SAFER firefighters learn hazmat training

Firefighters at SAFER got a taste of what it's like to respond to a hazmat spill Saturday. The firefighters and EMT worked through a drill in an empty nursing home in Schofield, suiting up to protect themselves from the potential chemical.

About eight firefighters of all levels participated in the training, and had to save 50 simulated patients to prepare them for a situation with mass casualties.

"This is a very low frequency thing that could happen so we don't get a lot of experience with it so it's important to train on it when we have the opportunity, to find out where our strengths are, where our weaknesses are and to make sure we can work with our neighbors," said EMS Division Chief Kelly Bechel.

After the exercise, the 7 agencies who responded sat down to talk about the strengths and weaknesses they will work on in future training.