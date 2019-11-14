S. 1st Avenue in Wausau to re-open Friday

The city of Wausau says S. 1st Avenue from Thomas Street to Stewart Avenue will re-open to traffic Friday. It closed for a major reconstruction project June 3.

City leaders said S. 1st Avenue had been deteriorating for years, but the damage was so apparent something needs to be done immediately.

"There's some structural issues there, and it has become a point where it's going to become a major safety issue," explained Public Works Director Eric Lindman during an interview with NewsChannel 7 in May.

Some concrete work on S. 1st Avenue still need to be finished. The work will be completed in spring.

The project cost around $1 million. That’s because the company that is doing it, is working near one of the city’s main sanitation lines. So, if the line was cracked in the process and they have to fix it, they wanted to have enough money to do so.